At least one dead in multi-vehicle wreck on Mount Baker Highway

One person is dead and another critically injured after a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway near Mosquito Lake Road on Sunday morning.
Washington State Patrol Sgt. Mark Francis said investigators were just arriving at the scene of the wreck about 11 a.m. He confirmed that one person is dead and that CPR was being performed on another.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
On SR 542 eastbound & westbound at Mosquito Lake Rd there is a collision blocking all lanes.— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 14, 2017
Mount Baker Highway was closed between Highway 9 and Mosquito Lake Road as traffic backed up, according to a tweet from the state Department of Transportation.
Firefighters from Whatcom County fire districts 1 and 14 raced to the scene and the first firefighters who arrived declared an “MCI,” or multi-casualty incident, over the radio.
Francis said the collision occurred about 10:30 a.m. and included three vehicles, with one rollover.
According to radio transmissions, extrication was required to reach some of the patients, who were still being treated at the scene at 11 a.m. One vehicle was reported upside down.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
