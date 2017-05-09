Man with apparent medical emergency crashed into Fairhaven bus stop, witness says

A man who appeared to be having a medical emergency crashed into a Fairhaven neighborhood bus stop where a woman was sitting, a witness said.
The crash happened Tuesday around 10 a.m. just outside Chuckanut Square apartments at the intersection of 12th Street and McKenzie Avenue. It left a bus stop on the southbound side of 12th Street resting on top of a white Mazda Miata.
Tom O’Leary with the Bellingham Housing Authority said he was trimming hedges outside Chuckanut Square feet away from the crash, but didn’t see the impact. He said the bus stop fell around the woman who was sitting inside, and she was able to get out with the help of another bystander.
O’Leary and others turned to the driver, who was laying back in his seat and appeared to have trouble breathing. It was hard to do CPR on the man while he was in the car, so bystanders waited until police came and pulled him out, O’Leary said.
“It just happened so fast,” he added. “My thoughts are with him.”
This story will be updated.
