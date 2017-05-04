Police: No charges for pickup driver in bicycle crash that killed Bellingham attorney

Police will not pursue charges against a pickup driver whose truck collided with a bicyclist in March, killing him, in an intersection in south Bellingham.
Eric Michael Weight, a local defense and divorce attorney, was riding his bicycle west in the bike lane of Old Fairhaven Parkway toward the intersection with 30th Street around 8:40 a.m. March 22.
Meanwhile an eastbound pickup driven by Daniel Cory Reedy, 45, faced a circular green traffic light as he waited to turn left onto 30th Street. His truck sat partway in the intersection until the light turned yellow and oncoming cars slowed to a stop, according to police.
Both Reedy and Weight had their views obstructed by the long line of stopped cars that were headed west, police said. Both hit their brakes, but too late. The bike and the 1998 Ford Ranger collided in the intersection.
Weight, a father of six, died at the scene. He was 51.
Traffic officers ruled out impaired driving on the day of the crash.
This week police announced the findings of a 1 ½-month traffic investigation: The light turned red while the Ford started to turn, and statements by witnesses show Weight entered the intersection “on the red signal.”
Police announced Thursday that no charges will be pressed against Reedy.
Weight had been wearing a helmet. Cyclists can easily gather speed as they go downhill from Connelly Avenue to Old Fairhaven.
Weight, a public defender in 1990s, ran the private practice Weight Law Offices with his wife Laura in the 2000s. He served on the city’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, where he advocated for bicyclist safety.
