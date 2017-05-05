Someone dumped a big load of trash at this Whatcom park

A pile of trash that was brazenly tossed at one of Whatcom County’s most popular parks generated outrage on social media and elsewhere before it was quickly removed Wednesday.
“Someone dumped a considerable amount of garbage, approximately a full pickup load,” at the Stimpson Family Nature Reserve, said Michael McFarlane, director of the Whatcom County Parks and Recreation Department. “We started taking calls about it right when we got in, and we were able to get a crew over there. It was pretty obvious, right in the main parking lot.”
It was such a big shock to see it.
Alishia Joubert, Sudden Valley
McFarlane said he didn’t know who was responsible. Witnesses said a Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy was at the park examining evidence Wednesday before the trash was removed, but officials didn’t return phone calls seeking comment Thursday.
Stimpson features more than 4 miles of hiking trails through forest and wetlands of mostly second-growth cedar, fir and hemlock. A few Douglas fir specimens are 400 years old. Wildflowers along its trails – such as trillium and bleeding heart – are in full bloom now.
Its parking lot is frequently full of cars.
“It was such a big shock to see it,” said Alishia Joubert of Sudden Valley, who was among the residents who called to report the incident. “A nature preserve is a sacred place. For someone to have such disregard is just awful. I hope they’re held accountable.”
Postings Wednesday on Facebook generated similar anger.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments