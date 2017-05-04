More than a dozen small quakes shake Kitsap Peninsula

BREMERTON – Several small earthquakes have struck the Kitsap Peninsula a few miles northeast of Bremerton in the past day, including a 3.3 magnitude quake Wednesday afternoon and a 1.8 shaker just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
A total of 17 quakes have jostled the area under Sinclair Inlet in the past day, according to the Pacific Coast Seismic Network.
Earthquake, Magnitude 2.9 - SEATTLE-TACOMA AREA, WASHINGTON - 2017 May 04 https://t.co/Lypyz6RLlc *Multiple quakes-Slow slip event?— Kate (@catydoodle) May 4, 2017
All the quakes have been along the route of the Seattle-Bremerton Ferry. There were no immediate reports of damage.
Most of the quakes were between a magnitude of 1 and 2. Five of the quakes were between magnitude 2 and 3. Epicenter of the 3.3 magnitude earthquake, which hit at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, was about 12 miles deep.
Tens of thousands of quakes of magnitude 3 and smaller occur annually worldwide, and few do any damage.
But seismologists say that it is somewhat unusual to see such a tight cluster of small quakes in such a short time.
Two people reported feeling one of the quakes, a 2.5 magnitude, and reported it to the U.S. Geological Survey.
