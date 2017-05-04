Local

May 04, 2017 8:13 AM

More than a dozen small quakes shake Kitsap Peninsula

By Robert Mittendorf

BREMERTON – Several small earthquakes have struck the Kitsap Peninsula a few miles northeast of Bremerton in the past day, including a 3.3 magnitude quake Wednesday afternoon and a 1.8 shaker just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

A total of 17 quakes have jostled the area under Sinclair Inlet in the past day, according to the Pacific Coast Seismic Network.

All the quakes have been along the route of the Seattle-Bremerton Ferry. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Most of the quakes were between a magnitude of 1 and 2. Five of the quakes were between magnitude 2 and 3. Epicenter of the 3.3 magnitude earthquake, which hit at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, was about 12 miles deep.

Tens of thousands of quakes of magnitude 3 and smaller occur annually worldwide, and few do any damage.

But seismologists say that it is somewhat unusual to see such a tight cluster of small quakes in such a short time.

Two people reported feeling one of the quakes, a 2.5 magnitude, and reported it to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

