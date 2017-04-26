Rainy season wasn’t a record – but it made the top 10

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community Pause 5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill 5:42 Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins 2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park 2:03 #noDAPL protesters block Interstate 5 in Bellingham 1:11 All American Marine moves boat hull to new facility 1:26 Before seasonal allergies really kick in, make sure you're prepared 1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A little more than a third of an inch of rain fell between 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, washing autumn leaves into overwhelmed storm drains that flooded intersections around Bellingham and caused minor headaches for drivers. Heaviest rain was during a burst that dumped a quarter-inch. robert.mittendorf@bellinghamherald.com