Letting it fly: Bellingham adopts an official flag

It's official – Bellingham now has its own flag.
City Council members passed a resolution Monday to adopt the green, blue and white Bellingham flag that has been flying around town since it was introduced last year.
“The people of the city who support this flag, who fly this flag all over the place, who are bringing it all over the world, are saying ‘this is who we are,'” said council member Pinky Vargas.
The flag, designed by Brad Lockhart as part of a Downtown Bellingham Partnership contest, has gained popularity over the past several months, with businesses flying it and selling merchandise emblazoned with its colors.
Lockhart researched flag design before coming up with the winner. The flag’s four green stripes in alternating shades represent the four cities that joined to become Bellingham: Whatcom, Sehome, Bellingham and Fairhaven. The blue half circle on the left of the flag represents Bellingham Bay to the west. Within the half circle, two white stars represent Lummi Nation and the Nooksack Tribe, and between the stars, three wavy white lines represent noisy waters, which is the Nooksack translation of the word Whatcom, Lockhart said.
Plans are being made for an official flag raising to be held at City Hall on Flag Day, June 14.
