Bellingham March for Science takes aim at “increasing attacks on science”

A very large crowd has gathered in front of Bellingham City Hall to participate in today’s Bellingham March for Science, a satellite of the official March for Science in Washington, D.C. Similar marches are being held around the nation and the world.
Here's Melissa Rice, @WWU prof. "I drive robots on the planet Mars…that is amazing and we owe that to science." #ScienceMarchBellingham pic.twitter.com/y8H148uTPg— Kyle Mittan (@KyleMittan) April 22, 2017
Area in front of City Hall pretty filled out for #ScienceMarchBellingham; speakers onstage now pic.twitter.com/ZG5XbqFvVh— Kyle Mittan (@KyleMittan) April 22, 2017
Here's the route for #ScienceMarchBellingham, but it's slightly changed since this draw-up. Will not go north of Lottie, per organizers. pic.twitter.com/BztlUnepth— Kyle Mittan (@KyleMittan) April 22, 2017
