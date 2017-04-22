Local

April 22, 2017 5:00 AM

All American Marine moves major project into new facility

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

All American Marine will be getting back to work on one of its biggest contracts as it moves into its new waterfront facility.

On Friday the boat builder towed the hull of what will become a 125-foot, three-deck tour vessel from its old facility in Fairhaven across Bellingham Bay to the Squalicum Harbor.

The hull is expected to be pulled into All American Marine’s new 57,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on Hilton Avenue over the weekend.

Bellingham boat builder All American Marine moved a 125-foot boat hull from its Fairhaven facility to Squalicum Harbor Friday. The boat hull will be moved up Roeder Avenue early Saturday into All American’s new building.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

The hull will eventually become an Argosy Cruises tour boat. It is too large to have been completed at All American’s old facility at 200 Harris Ave.

That facility will soon be the home of Fairhaven Shipyard.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

