All American Marine moves major project into new facility

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Dog owners in Bellingham talk about bagging their dog's poop Pause 2:20 What does space debris look like? 3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River 1:25 Legal pot riles conservative neighboring state of Idaho 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ ? 0:31 Stop at railroad crossings - because trains can't 1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 1:17 Writer Jewell Parker Rhode reads from 'Towers Falling' at Bellingham event Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Bellingham boat builder All American Marine moved a 125-foot boat hull from its Fairhaven facility to Squalicum Harbor Friday. The boat hull will be moved up Roeder Avenue early Saturday into All American's new building. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bellinghamherald.com