All American Marine moves major project into new facility

All American Marine will be getting back to work on one of its biggest contracts as it moves into its new waterfront facility.
On Friday the boat builder towed the hull of what will become a 125-foot, three-deck tour vessel from its old facility in Fairhaven across Bellingham Bay to the Squalicum Harbor.
The hull is expected to be pulled into All American Marine’s new 57,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on Hilton Avenue over the weekend.
The hull will eventually become an Argosy Cruises tour boat. It is too large to have been completed at All American’s old facility at 200 Harris Ave.
That facility will soon be the home of Fairhaven Shipyard.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
