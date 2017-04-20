Local

April 20, 2017 11:11 AM

Did you feel that earthquake off Whidbey Island?

The Bellingham Herald Staff

A minor earthquake struck southwest of Whidbey Island shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials at the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network estimate the size at 3.1 magnitude. The quake occurred at a depth of about 14 miles in the waters between Fort Ebey and Fort Worden state parks north of Port Townsend.

More than 100 residents in nearby areas reported feeling the shake, The Seattle Times reported. No injuries were immediately reported.

A quake of magnitude 3 to 3.9 can jostle indoor objects, but rarely causes damage, according to the U.S. Goelogical Survey.

