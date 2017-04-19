Cleanup of homeless camp at Whatcom Falls Park was one of hundreds in Bellingham

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Governor visits Shuksan Middle School Pause 0:50 Watch kids hunt for eggs in Bellingham 0:31 Stop at railroad crossings - because trains can't 0:34 Deadly motorcycle accident in Ferndale 1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation 2:08 Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city 1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ ? 5:42 Bellingham police officer walks through homeless camp before cleanup begins 0:46 A look at the costs behind fixing sinkhole caused by February storm in Lynden 0:31 Road crews get first look at Artist Point in spring 2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Bellingham Police Officer Eric Osterkamp walks through a homeless man's camp at Whatcom Falls Park before a cleanup by Bellingham Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, April 18, in Bellingham. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald