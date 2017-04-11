Local

April 11, 2017 4:12 PM

What could the future hold for affordable health care? Find out at Bellingham forum

By Kie Relyea

krelyea@bhamherald.com

Bellingham

“The Future of Affordable Care: Threats and Opportunities” will be the focus of an April 20 forum at St. Luke’s Community Health Education, 3333 Squalicum Parkway.

The event in Bellingham runs from 7 to 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Whatcom Alliance for Health Advancement is organizing the forum, which will allow people to learn about and discuss the issues as they affect Washington state and Whatcom County.

The forum comes amid national debates about overhauling health care, and the recent failed effort to replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, with the American Health Care Act, now commonly referred to as Trumpcare.

A panel of local health care experts and community leaders will share their perspectives, followed by questions from the audience and discussion.

Details are online on the organization’s Facebook page and at whatcomalliance.org.

Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden!

When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden! 3:23

When you flush in Lynden where does it go? In the garden!
In springtime, a Bow beekeeper shares his secrets 2:11

In springtime, a Bow beekeeper shares his secrets
Ferndale visual effects company makes Egypt-themed escape room 1:26

Ferndale visual effects company makes Egypt-themed escape room

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos