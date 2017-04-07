High-speed crash kills 2 people south of Lynden, troopers say

Two people were killed just after midnight Friday in a one-car crash south of Lynden.
A red Toyota Camry struck a tree around 12:01 a.m. north of the intersection of Old Guide and West Pole roads, about 3 miles south of Lynden.
The northbound 2000 Toyota had been headed north at a “high rate of speed,” according to the Washington State Patrol. It appeared the car did not stop at the intersection.
The Toyota was totaled.
State troopers found both the driver, Cesar Cruz-Cruz, 21, and a passenger dead at the scene. Troopers had not released the identity of passenger Friday morning, because next of kin had not been notified.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The passenger had been wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol.
