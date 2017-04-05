Be prepared for some wait-time at Lake Samish’s boat launch on Thursday. Here’s why

Kinder Morgan will be conducting an emergency response exercise on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Samish as part of the company’s “ongoing commitment to safety and emergency preparedness.”
During those times there may be increased activity and presence of equipment at the Lake Samish boat launch during the exercise, according to a Kinder Morgan news release. The public, the company says, “may also expect to wait approximately 15 to 30 minutes to gain access to the boat launch.”
There will be a Kinder Morgan representative during the exercise for directions and inquiries.
“The purpose of the exercise is to confirm the Lake Samish boat launch site as a viable Kinder Morgan spill control point and to refresh Kinder Morgan personnel on boom deployment and towing skills in a lake environment,” company officials wrote in a news release. “No oil or simulated product will be released into the water during the exercise.”
According to the news release, the exercise will consist of land-based spill response training and setup and deployment of equipment followed by an on-water deployment exercise.
Approximately 20-30 Kinder Morgan personnel and company contractors, and South Whatcom Fire Authority crews, are expected to participate.
Comments