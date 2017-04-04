How fast is Bellingham moving up the metro population list?

Bellingham was one of the biggest movers when it comes to the largest metro area list.
The area ranked 203rd highest out of 382 metro areas in 2016, up six spots compared to the previous year, according to data from the U.S. Census. That made the Bellingham metro area the fifth-highest mover, according to the website LawnStarter.com.
The Bellingham metro area includes all of Whatcom County.
With an estimated population of 216,800 in July 2016, Whatcom County’s population grew 2.2 percent compared to the previous year. That increase was the 26th highest among the 382 metro areas, according to the Census report. The Villages metro area in Florida had the highest growth rate, at 4.3 percent.
By adding 4,636 new residents one year, Whatcom County ranked 97th highest in terms of the number of people added. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area had the highest number of new residents, adding 143,435 in one year.
In the LawnStarter study, Sebastian-Vero Beach, Fla. was the biggest mover on the list, rising nine spots, followed by Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, moving up eight spots.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
