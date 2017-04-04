Dodson’s has closed. Will there be another neighborhood store in its place?

Kulshan, Boundary Bay and Aslan lead area breweries in 2016 beer production

Electric bikes help WWU community cruise up the hill

Local gem club, metal arts guild team up to support charities

Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:07