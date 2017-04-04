Dodson’s has closed. Will there be another neighborhood store in its place?

A longtime grocery store has closed after a potential deal to sell it didn’t come together.
Dodson’s IGA in Nugents Corner had a going-out-of-business sale over the weekend, closing for good on April 2. According to a sign posted on the front door, there was an interested buyer but a sale didn’t materialize. The store is at 3705 Mount Baker Hwy.
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this means to you. We are still planning on selling the store, restoring a neighborhood grocery store to the community,” according to the sign, which was written by the Dodson family.
The store, which had been in business for about 50 years, ran into financial difficulties because it experienced some internal theft, co-owner Ellen Dodson said last fall.
A gift certificate program was started where customers could pay ahead to help save the business, but it apparently wasn’t enough: A federal tax lien of $47,796 was placed on the business in late February, according to documents filed on Whatcom County government website.
