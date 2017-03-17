Fire destroys garage south of Lynden

A fire destroyed a single-vehicle garage south of Lynden Friday but left no one injured, said Assistant Chief Joe Noonchester with North Whatcom Fire and Rescue.
Crews responded to the blaze at 1045 E. Hemmi Road at about 12:30 p.m. after a passerby called to report smoke and flames coming from the building. About half of the garage was on fire when crews arrived, and heavy smoke and flames were shooting out of the overhead door and side windows, Noonchester said.
Firefighters had the fire under control and were mopping up the scene about an hour after arriving, Noonchester said. The fire threatened nearby motorhome and outbuilding, but were ultimately not damaged.
Crews with Whatcom County Fire District 7 and the Lynden Fire Department also responded.
The building did not have a vehicle inside, and no one was home during the fire. Firefighters left messages with the homeowners, Noonchester said, but had not heard back at about 1:40 p.m. The building and its contents, he added, were a complete loss.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments