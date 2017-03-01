Sen. Doug Ericksen to hold town hall meeting at Meridian High School Saturday morning

State Sen. Doug Ericksen will host a town hall meeting on Saturday, his office said.
The Ferndale Republican will hold the meeting in the auditorium at Meridian High School, 194 W. Laurel Road, north of Bellingham, from 10 a.m. to noon. Ericksen’s 42nd District encompasses the cities of Blaine, Everson, Ferndale, Lynden, Nooksack and Sumas, and extends south into parts of downtown Bellingham.
The senator hopes to gather constituents’ thoughts about “the direction of state government,” his office said.
The event comes with a list of “ground rules”:
▪ No signs will be allowed in the event.
▪ No large bags will be allowed, though small purses will be permitted.
▪ No food bottles or drink containers allowed.
▪ No umbrellas allowed.
▪ No cheering, booing or shouting allowed.
▪ No artificial noise makers or amplification devices allowed.
In February, a group of 42nd District voters began a recall effort against Ericksen, saying he is unable to do his job as a state senator alongside his temporary position on President Donald Trump’s transition team in Washington D.C. A court hearing for the potential recall is set for Thursday before Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis.
Ericksen has called the recall effort a “partisan PR stunt.”
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments