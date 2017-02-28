Border traffic in Whatcom off to slow start in 2017

Cross-border traffic in Whatcom County is starting off much like it did in 2016.
In January 848,791 people crossed southbound through the five Whatcom County border crossings, according to data gathered by Western Washington University’s Border Policy Research Institute.
That’s nearly equal to the January 2016 total of 848,339. Last month’s total is still down 13.6 percent compared to January 2015.
The Canadian dollar experienced a bit of a rally in January, rising from 74 cents compared to the U.S. dollar to nearly 77 cents by Jan. 31. It is currently at hovering around 75 cents compared to the U.S. dollar.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
