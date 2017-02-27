One person hurt as plane crashes at Bellingham airport

A small plane crashed shortly after noon Monday in a snowstorm at Bellingham International Airport, slightly injuring one person, authorities said.
Bellingham Fire Department, which tweeted the information, also said the six-seat, single-engine TBM was leaking fuel and crews were working to contain it. Visibility was less than one-quarter mile at the time, according to National Weather Service records at the airport.
Crews onscene at BLI with small single engine plane crash on the air field. pic.twitter.com/cJY8wQbRih— Bellingham Fire (@BellinghamFire) February 27, 2017
This story will be updated.
