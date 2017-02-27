Local

February 27, 2017

One person hurt as plane crashes at Bellingham airport

By Robert Mittendorf

BELLINGHAM

A small plane crashed shortly after noon Monday in a snowstorm at Bellingham International Airport, slightly injuring one person, authorities said.

Bellingham Fire Department, which tweeted the information, also said the six-seat, single-engine TBM was leaking fuel and crews were working to contain it. Visibility was less than one-quarter mile at the time, according to National Weather Service records at the airport.

This story will be updated.

