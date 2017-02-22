Bellingham man still missing, despite 2 days of searches

After two days of searching, authorities have failed to find an 87-year-old man with dementia who went missing Monday night from his home in the Fairhaven area of south Bellingham.
Liberato “Bob” Trotta was last seen at his home about 10 p.m. Monday. He is described as white, about 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds. He was believed to be on foot, wearing a black coat and dark pants.
Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley said detectives and uniformed officers have been actively looking for Trotta, and trained search-and-rescue personnel with dogs combed the area where he vanished Monday and Tuesday nights. No clues were found, police said.
“The dogs showed some interest but nothing was found in the areas of interest,” Beckley said in an email. “The dogs could be hitting on old scent as Mr. Trotta would frequently walk the area with his wife.”
Trotta may not be able to respond verbally, police tweeted Tuesday. A missing person report on BPD’s daily activity log from 11:36 p.m. Monday lists an address on the 400 block of Chuckanut Drive North, in the Edgemoor neighborhood south of Fairhaven Park.
“Detectives canvassed the south area with fliers of Mr. Trotta yesterday (Monday). BPD bike officers rode the trails other areas, but we were not able to find Mr. Trotta. We ask that folks continue to be watchful and call with any possible information,” Beckley said.
Beckley said family and friends are continuing to search. Anyone with information regarding Trotta should call 911, she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
