When will this Lynden-area snow pile melt? Take a guess

A mountain of snowy mush is melting in the parking lot of north county agricultural supplier Westlyn Feed, and there’s a contest to guess when nothing but a square foot is left.
“It was a way to get a little fun out of it, with all that work we had to do moving snow,” said Westlyn owner Pete Steiger. “I’ve spent a lot of time on it this year. I’ve scooped more snow so far this year than I have in 15 years.”
Snow has fallen in the Whatcom County lowlands on several occasions this season, and northwest Whatcom County bore the brunt of a series of brutal early February storms that dumped as much of 2 feet of snow in some areas and blasted the region with cold, howling wind.
Westyn Feed is on the site of a former dairy farm, and Steiger clears the parking area with a blue and white 1969 Ford 5000 tractor, which came with the property. It’s got a scoop in the front and a snow blade in the back. Their big snow pile is west of the store’s roadside sign at 910 H St. Road northwest of Lynden.
“The pile has gotten a little bigger” since the first snowfall of the season in December, Steiger said. “It’s a high as my loader will go.”
First place wins a $20 store credit; second place, a $10 credit; and third place a $5 credit. All guesses must be made in the store, and there’s a maximum of three entries per date. Cutomers can submit new guesses if it snows again, Steiger said.
Entries must be made before the snow melts, and no later than April 1.
“I think people are holding back,” he said. “It’s hard to predict. The early sign-ups, we gave them one chance to re-do.”
Meanwhile, contestants shouldn’t get any wise ideas.
“Anyone near the pile with a shovel or plugged-in hair dryer will be disqualified,” the contest rules say.
