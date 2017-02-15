Sales tax increase to be on the April ballot

The Blaine City Council passed a resolution Monday placing a 0.2 percent sales tax increase on the ballot for the April special election.
The sales tax would generate approximately $200,000 a year, which would be used for street and trail projects and programs through a Transportation Benefit District, city officials said.
“This is part of a larger economic development initiative to revitalize our community,” Ravyn Whitewolf, the city’s public works director, said in a news release. “Providing good transportation links is the first step to helping businesses bring people to shop and visit Blaine.”
If voters approve the increase, the city’s sales tax would be 8.7 percent, which is the same as that of Lynden, Ferndale and Bellingham, officials said.
To see a list of projects that could be funded by the TBD, go to cityofblaine.com.
Email TBD@cityofblaine.com for questions about the TBD.
