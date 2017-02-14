Council affirms Bellingham will protect undocumented immigrants

The city will continue to shield undocumented residents from federal immigration laws, even though the City Council is not officially designating Bellingham as a sanctuary city.
The council voted unanimously to do so on Monday night, capping months-long discussions over the issue and after meetings with affected communities and immigrant rights advocacy groups, including Community to Community Development, Western Washington University Blue Group and the Racial Justice Coalition.
City officials said they were codifying what they’ve been doing for years – Bellingham police don’t, by policy, ask about immigration status, except in rare cases when it could be related to a crime, the city has said – because they wanted to make a public statement of their support for communities that have been living in fear since President Donald Trump took office.
"Our job is to protect the residents of Bellingham and it’s not to do the work of immigration," City Council member Terry Bornemann said in an interview.
The approval of the ordinance moves the city into the ranks of local governments that publicly refuse to enforce civil immigration laws, despite Trump’s threat to pull federal funding from sanctuary cities. Some municipalities that limit how much their police can help federal immigration agents call themselves sanctuary cities for doing so, others don’t.
City Council heard from the public for two hours before making its decision. Speakers on both sides were by turns angry and passionate. One woman, who recounted a story of her sister being deported, was weeping.
Opponents of the idea of a sanctuary city said the decision was dangerous because it would open the way for crime from undocumented immigrants and threaten federal funding. They didn't want the council to support people who were here illegally.
But advocacy group, Community to Community, and others denied that the city was actually helping undocumented immigrants by offering a status quo reinforcement of Bellingham policy. It called the city’s measure "weak."
The group had offered its own ordinance, one that included a call for civilian oversight of police and measures to address racial profiling.
"What the city is doing is not enough. Continuing their regular procedures, it's not enough," said Rosalinda Guillen, executive director of Community to Community, before the City Council meeting.
The council said it wanted to address the request for a civilian oversight committee separately and has asked the mayor to start that process.
Like other local governments, Bellingham is striking a resistant tone in defying Trump on the issue.
"We’re not going to be bullied and intimidated by him to do something that isn’t protecting the best interest of the city," said Bornemann, who was part of the council’s Immigration Work Group. "We’re basing our policies on what we think is best for the residents of Bellingham and not on his intimidation and threats."
City leaders in January issued a statement about Trump’s anti-immigrant orders, saying they were a "direct attack on the people of Bellingham" and seeking to assure that they will "do everything lawful in our power to protect our residents and visitors."
City Council Member Roxanne Murphy acknowledged the unhappiness of people who didn't think the city's policy went far enough.
"We have to start from somewhere in our community. We really have to start with something that is practical. Please work with us and not against us," Murphy said to those in the audience Monday night.
In addition to addressing undocumented immigrants, the ordinance stated that the city welcomed and supported immigrants and refugees and refused to participate in such actions as registering Muslims or providing surveillance of those of Middle Eastern descent.
This story will be updated.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments