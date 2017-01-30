Local

Pedestrian killed by car on Old Fairhaven Parkway

By Robert Mittendorf

BELLINGHAM

A pedestrian was killed by a car Sunday night in the Happy Valley neighborhood, Bellingham Police said.

Police Lt. Danette Beckley the victim’s identity was unknown. The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Old Fairhaven Parkway.

That location is across from Happy Valley Park and near a marked crosswalk where the Interurban Trail intersects the street.

Speed limit is 35 mph, with one lane of traffic in each direction and a center turn lane.

Beckley said an investigation is continuing and further details would be available Monday.

This story will be updated.

