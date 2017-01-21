Pink is the color of the day as Women’s March on Bellingham gathers

People are beginning to gather near City Hall for the Women’s March on Bellingham, which starts with a 10 a.m. Saturday rally at City Hall, 201 Lottie St.
The march through downtown streets will start at 11 a.m., leaving from City Hall and returning an hour later. Speakers and a fair with information tables and food and beverage trucks will follow the march, from noon to 2 p.m.
“We’re marching to show our support for under-represented and marginalized groups,” said Erica Littlewood Work of Bellingham, one of the Saturday event organizers. “We expect as many as 3,000 to 5,000 people to attend.”
Here's Erica Work, 54, of Bellingham, one of the organizers of #WomensMarchBellingham pic.twitter.com/1uzVybWU5l— Kyle Mittan (@KyleMittan) January 21, 2017
This story will be updated.
Comments