Flu death toll in Washington state at 46, none in Whatcom County

2:51 How to bring Southern Resident killer whales back from the brink of extinction Pause

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

2:19 Oregon Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly