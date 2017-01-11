Alaska Airlines offering four new flights out of Portland airport

1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit Pause

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:33 Proposed coal port in Longview pits jobs against climate

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:14 West Richland man shreds Badger Mountain