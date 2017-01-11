Alaska Airlines offering four new flights out of Portland airport

Whatcom County residents are getting new Alaska Airlines flight options through the Portland, Ore. airport.
The airline announced that it’s starting seasonal flights from Portland to Baltimore, Milwaukee and Philadelphia this summer, as well as year-round service to Albuquerque. Alaska currently offers daily flights from Bellingham to Portland.
Alaska currently has 55 nonstop destinations through the Portland airport, according to a company news release.
The seasonal flights between Portland and Philadelphia run from May 22 through Aug. 26, while the flights to Milwaukee and Baltimore run from early June to late August. The flights to Albuquerque start Aug. 18.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
