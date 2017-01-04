WCC students can ride bus with ID card

The Whatcom Transportation Authority has partnered with Whatcom Community College to create a universal bus pass agreement.
All currently enrolled WCC students have prepaid access to WTA’s bus system. Students will pay a fee to WCC, which then pays the bus authority based on student enrollment. WTA is offering a significant discount in exchange for getting a bus pass into the pocket of every WCC student, according to a news release.
Students will be able to ride not just to the campus, but anywhere WTA goes in Whatcom County. It’s a program that is similar to an agreement WTA has with Western Washington University.
Students in WCC’s Running Start program are also eligible for the universal pass. Information can be found at WCC’s Orca card website or on WTA’s website.
