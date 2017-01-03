Mt. Baker Ski Area worker dies

A longtime Mount Baker Ski Area employee died of an apparent heart attack Sunday while on the job, checking operations before the New Year’s Day opening.
Ski area marketing manager Amy Trowbridge said Randy Hook, 67, was found slumped over a snowmobile about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, before the ski area opened, and could not be revived.
“He really was just a sweet guy,” Trowbridge said. She said he’d worked at the ski area for 46 years, mostly as part of the “pro patrol” that conducts snow control against slides. For the past 10 years, he had been a snowmobile driver, delivering people and equipment around the ski area, she said. He also was part of an employee shuttle from Glacier, the nearest town.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
