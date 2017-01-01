Hundreds brave chilly New Year’s for annual Polar Dip

1:04 Video: Vigil and remembrance walk for Bellingham infant Lucian Shields Pause

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

4:38 QB Jake Browning talks after Peach Bowl loss to Alabama

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:45 Chris Petersen discusses loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets