Ski to Sea will have cross-country skiing leg in 2017 after all

1:05 Watch highlights from the 2016 Ski to Sea Race Pause

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

2:17 Stories told to Gerald Scholer as Santa

2:34 Watch the start of the 2016 Ski to Sea Race

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

1:16 Snowfall Dec. 18, 2016

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly