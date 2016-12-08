Some schools closed as winter storm hits Whatcom County

Snow, high winds and freezing temperatures combined to close some schools Friday as Whatcom County braced for a winter storm.
Blaine, Ferndale Lummi Nation school districts cancelled classes for Friday, and Burlington and Sedro-Woolley planned to start two hours late, with buses on snow routes. Northwest Indian College also is closed.
Bellingham students already had the day off for a planned teacher workday. Among private schools, Assumption Catholic School, St. Paul’s Academy and Whatcom Hill Waldrof School are closed.
Friday morning commuters could expect a “wintry mix” of snow and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service. Farther south, the Seattle and Tacoma got more snow, and eventually warmer temperatures as a moisture-laden warm front arrives.
More snow is expected this weekend, as the chilly temperatures gripping the region are expected to linger into next week and possibly longer.
In Bellingham, Public Works Department crews have seven trucks with plow attachments and typically start plowing when four inches of snow has accumulated and is forecast to continue. Side streets are cleared only after the priority routes are plowed, city officials said.
When possible, crews also apply de-icing solution to some key streets in advance. Sand also is applied when streets are icy or covered with light snow, but because it needs to be cleaned up to keep it out of storm drain system, they only apply enough to give vehicles traction in tricky spots.
City officials also advise residents to clear sidewalks abutting your property and stay home if you don’t need to be out.
Tips for drivers
▪ Clear your windshield and all vehicle windows before driving;
▪ Drive only when you really need to;
▪ Use slower speeds and accelerate more slowly;
▪ Allow extra time to reach your destination;
▪ Use your headlights (even if you can see well, lights help other drivers see you);
Leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s winter driving page at wsdot.com/winter/.
