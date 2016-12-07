Whatcom Council curbs rural building that relies on exempt wells for 3 more months

A reluctant County Council is continuing to curb new developments that rely on exempt wells in much of Whatcom County for the next three months, despite pleas from angry property owners.
County officials have said they needed more time as they continued to grapple with a ruling from the state Supreme Court that said the county failed to protect water resources as required by the Growth Management Act, and to comply with the high court’s decision.
After hearing from the public for 2 1/2 hours Tuesday, the council voted 5-2 to approve the measure. Barbara Brenner and Ken Mann opposed the extension.
“Everybody is trying to settle rather than stand up for something I believe in,” Brenner said. “I do think this whole ruling is extremely political.”
Brenner has said the county didn’t need a moratorium, while searching for solutions, to show it was complying with the court’s order.
It replaced an existing 60-day moratorium on new building permits, which the council approved Oct. 25, that would’ve ended later this month.
The council had been considering a temporary ban of six months.
Officials also said they needed time to find solutions and to determine whether they could provide some sort of relief to those who were so far into the process of preparing to build their homes that they could be financially devastated by the county’s decision.
They’re also hoping, and waiting, for a statewide fix from the Legislature because Whatcom isn’t the only county affected by the court’s ruling.
The state’s high court ruled Oct. 6 that Whatcom County must make sure there was enough water available before issuing permits for developments in rural areas that rely on private exempt wells. The court said the county must make sure, before approving a new permit, that there was enough water in streams for fish and those holding senior water rights.
The decision overturned a February 2015 state Court of Appeals ruling that had favored the county.
Affected rural property owners have been upset, saying their land would be rendered worthless.
Most who spoke before the council on Tuesday urged members to lift instead of expand the moratorium, saying, in part, that water was being used as a tool to curb sprawl and rural property owners were paying the price. They said they didn’t know how the water they pulled from underground through wells could affect what would be available for streams. One man even got onto his knees and begged the council to lift the moratorium.
But other speakers said water availability was an issue – one that the county spent years ignoring – and that there did need to be enough for fish, tribal water rights, and those who hold senior water rights.
Lummi and Eliza islands, Point Roberts and the Lake Samish area that’s in Whatcom County aren’t affected by the restrictions because they’re in different water basins.
On Tuesday, the council also unanimously voted to send a letter to the Legislature to ask that the Growth Management Act be changed to clarify that counties can rely on state Ecology guidance for determining legal water availability, which is what Whatcom County had been doing prior to the Supreme Court ruling.
Kie Relyea
