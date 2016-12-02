After two decades, 810 acres in Drayton Harbor reopened to winter shellfish harvest

1:20 See who won Aslan Brewing's Best Beard in Bellingham contest Pause

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

1:18 See the tree lighting ceremony at the Holiday Festival and Art Walk in Fairhaven

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:50 Free gun locks available from PeaceHealth clinics, Yeager's Sporting Goods in Bellingham

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

0:40 Mt. Baker Ski Area to open for 2016-17

1:25 Fishing boat explodes in Bellingham parking lot, man suffers minor injuries

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down