Whatcom County Jail report for Nov. 27, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Nov. 27, 2016
Damien Bob Boneclub, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and driving under the influence.
Oleg Grigoryevich Fedchuk, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumas Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree taking motor vehicle without permission, first-degree possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, first-degree trafficking, third-degree malicious mischief, and failure to appear on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Israel Rosas Hernandez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine Police Department for hit-run of an unattended vehicle, acting as a criminal accomplice, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing a police officer, and failure to appear on a charge of minor possession/consuming alcohol.
Robert Edwin Lee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree theft.
Ryan Miller, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
James Allen Pursley, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
