Nature’s Path fined $22K for disposing acidic wastewater into Blaine sewer system

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down Pause

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

6:07 Commissioner sets bail in Bellingham Foot Spa prostitution case

1:22 Chum salmon return to Chuckanut Creek

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey