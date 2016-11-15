Fire reported at Intalco aluminum smelter west of Ferndale

1:19 See the fire and damage it caused at a Bellingham comics store Pause

0:55 Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia