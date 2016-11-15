Fire reported at Intalco aluminum smelter west of Ferndale

Firefighters battled a fire for several hours early Tuesday at the Alcoa Intalco Works aluminum smelter west of Ferndale.
Crews were dispatched at 2:15 a.m. to a commercial fire at the plant, 4050 Mountain View Road. Officials at Whatcom County Fire District 7, which serves the Ferndale area, were not immediately available for comment early Tuesday.
Radio dispatches indicated that a ladder truck, an engine and command staff were on scene.
This was at least the third emergency incident reported in as many months at the plant, which manufactures aluminum ingots and employs about 640 people.
Several units were released from the scene about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Posts on social media said flames were burning in duct work at the plant.
Fire also broke out Sept. 22 at an Intalco building. Crews from four county fire districts, as well as Alcoa’s own fire crews, responded. An explosion at the plant on Oct. 17 injured a worker, sending him to Harborview Medical Center.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf
