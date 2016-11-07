Multiple-car crash injures baby, 2 others, and blocks Mount Baker Highway

A four-car crash shut down Mount Baker Highway as three people were rushed to St. Joseph hospital around noon Monday.
Four vehicles – one of them a Chevrolet 4500 flatbed – were involved in the rear-end crash west of Everson Goshen Road. A tan Chevrolet Uplander van took the most extensive damage.
Three of the van’s occupants, including a baby, were rushed by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital, witnesses said.
Traffic was detoured at Mission Road.
No further information had been released by the Washington State Patrol within the hour.
This story will be updated.
