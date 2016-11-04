CDC: 8 of 9 children confirmed to have mysterious polio-like illness

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County Pause

0:42 Learn where to watch spawning salmon in Whatcom County

1:07 Firefighters tackle house fire south of Bellingham

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

6:03 Billy Graham at 98