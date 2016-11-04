CDC: 8 of 9 children confirmed to have mysterious polio-like illness

Eight of the nine children admitted to Seattle Children’s Hospital in recent weeks with sudden weakness in an arm, a leg or both limbs, have a rare condition known as acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, the Washington state Department of Health confirmed Friday.
The health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been investigating the cluster of what has been described as polio-like illnesses, which involved children from five counties who ranged in age from 3 to 14 years.
Two of the nine children admitted with symptoms were from Whatcom County. One of them, 6-year-old Daniel Ramirez of Bellingham, died this week but state health officials said Friday that Ramirez “was confirmed to not have AFM and the investigation into his cause of death is still happening.”
Officials didn’t immediately say whether the other Whatcom County child was among the confirmed cases of AFM.
Three of the eight cases remain hospitalized at Seattle Children’s Hospital and five have been released. Health officials provided n further information about specific patient cases due to privacy concerns.
“Patient safety is our top priority at Seattle Children’s, and parents should know that it is safe to bring their children to the hospital,” said Dr. Mark Del Beccaro, chief medical officer at Seattle Children’s Hospital, in a press release. “We are using appropriate standard infection control, including putting patients with symptoms of active respiratory infections in isolation so they do not have contact with any other patients.”
The CDC has been using lab tests and magnetic resonance imaging to search for distinctive lesions in certain areas of the spinal cord in order to confirm the presence of AFM.
In addition to weakness of the limbs, the condition also could weaken the muscles of the face and the eyes. In severe cases, breathing could become difficult.
Health officials said AFM was rare, with fewer than one in a million people afflicted by it.
There had been just one confirmed case in Washington state this year.
Now, there are nine.
A number of germs and viruses are linked to AFM. They include enteroviruses, which usually cause milder illness in children such as respiratory infections unless they get into the central nervous system. Then they can cause more serious problems, such as inflammation of the brain.
Other causes of AFM include germs that cause colds and sore throats as well as West Nile virus, autoimmune disease or environmental toxins.
The children were admitted to the hospital with a range of symptoms that also differed in severity. But all lost strength or movement in one or more of their arms or legs, state health officials and Seattle Children’s said.
This story will be updated.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments