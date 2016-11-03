Marchers call on state leaders to denounce pipeline in North Dakota

For the second time in a week, a group of protesters marched through downtown Bellingham Thursday to support Native American tribes and denounce the planned Dakota Access oil pipeline.
Marchers organized on campus at Western Washington University and marched to local Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Bellingham, where Gov. Jay Inslee, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen and other party leaders had scheduled a stop on a regional “get out the vote” tour.
The marchers blocked some traffic on Billy Frank Jr. Street en route from campus and in the downtown area.
The protest was just a day after police and protesters clashed in North Dakota. Officials said those protesters were trying to get on federal land and ultimately onto private property owned by the pipeline developer. Officers in riot gear hit several several dozen people with pepper spray and tear gas as they waded through waist-deep water in an attempt to reach property owned by the pipeline's developer.
Protesters outside Dem HQ on Bay — have now moved just outside Bayou on Bay pic.twitter.com/OwBbdzp7ON— Kyle Mittan (@KyleMittan) November 3, 2016
Comments