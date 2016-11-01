Cluster of children with mystery illness climbs to 9, two are from Whatcom

A child from Snohomish County has been admitted to Seattle Children’s Hospital, increasing to nine the number of children with mysterious illnesses that caused sudden paralysis in an arm, a leg, or both arms and legs, the Washington state Department of Health said in an update Tuesday morning.
Two of the nine children were from Whatcom County. One of them, 6-year-old Bellingham resident Daniel Ramirez, has died.
The health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are continuing to investigate the cluster of cases, which involve children from four counties who range in age from 3 to 14 years.
Health officials don’t yet know the reason for the children’s mysterious neurologic illnesses, saying they are trying to determine whether they have a rare condition known as acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.
Two of the nine cases have been confirmed as AFM, the state Health Department said Tuesday.
It’s not yet known whether Ramirez had AFM.
The Health Department, declining to discuss individual cases, wouldn’t say whether the other child from Whatcom County was among the two confirmed cases.
Three of the children remained in the hospital Tuesday, while five have been released.
No link or cause for the illnesses has been identified, the Health Department said.
AFM can be caused by many different things, health officials said, and often investigators are unable to identify a specific cause.
The children were admitted to the hospital with a range of symptoms that also differed in severity. But all lost strength or movement in one or more of their arms or legs, state health officials and Seattle Children’s said.
They were from five counties:
▪ Three from King County
▪ Two from Whatcom County
▪ Two from Franklin County
▪ One from Pierce County
▪ One from Snohomish County
The CDC will confirm whether the cases are AFM, using lab tests and magnetic resonance imaging to search for distinctive lesions in certain areas of the spinal cord.
Symptoms typically include sudden weakness in one or more arms or legs, as well as loss of muscle tone and reflexes.
Other symptoms include weakness or drooping in the face and eyelids, difficulty with moving eyes, difficulty swallowing or slurred speech.
Kie Relyea
