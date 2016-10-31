Bellingham boy, 6, dies from mystery illness

A 6-year-old Bellingham boy who fought an unknown virus attacking his brain for two weeks died Sunday afternoon, his family said.
Daniel Ramirez was rushed to Seattle Children’s Hospital on Oct. 15 for symptoms that included drooling, slurred speech, pain in his leg and incontinence. His parents, Marijo De Guzman and Jose Ramirez, said they initially thought it was a stomachache.
But the virus eventually moved to Daniel’s brain, causing swelling and seizures, and his condition only worsened each day as doctors struggling to pinpoint the cause.
The family set up a Facebook page, Praying for Daniel Ramirez, to solicit any information about the virus. On Sunday, they posted the announcement that Daniel had died and thanked the community for its support. Supporters donated nearly $6,000 to the family.
A GoFundMe page created to help pay his medical bills now will help pay for a celebration of his life, the family said.
