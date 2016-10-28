2 Whatcom County children among 8 hospitalized with mystery illness

Two Whatcom County children were among eight admitted to Seattle Children’s Hospital recently with illnesses that caused sudden weakness in their arms and legs.
Health officials don’t yet know the reason for the children’s mysterious neurologic illnesses, saying they were investigating whether the children have a rare condition known as acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.
The Washington state Health Department, Seattle Children’s and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the cases, which occurred within six weeks of each other.
“At this point there isn’t evidence that would point to a single source of illness among these cases,” said Scott Lindquist, state infectious disease epidemiologist at the Department of Health. “However, this investigation is just getting underway and we’re looking at all possibilities as we try to understand what might have contributed to these illnesses.”
The eight children were admitted to the hospital with a range of symptoms that also differed in severity. But all lost strength or movement in one or more of their arms or legs, according to a news release from state health officials and Seattle Children’s.
The children ranged in age from 3 to 14 years. They were from four counties:
▪ three from King County.
▪ two from Whatcom County.
▪ two from Franklin County.
▪ one from Pierce County.
Three remained hospitalized as of the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 28. Five have been released.
It was unknown whether the children from Whatcom County were still in the hospital. Health officials declined to release further information, citing patients’ privacy rights.
The cases have not yet been confirmed as AFM, which affects the nervous system, specifically the spinal cord.
Symptoms typically include sudden weakness in one or more arms or legs, as well as loss of muscle tone and decreased or absent reflexes.
Other symptoms include weakness or drooping in the face and eyelids, difficulty with moving eyes, difficulty swallowing or slurred speech.
Its exact cause is unknown.
Many viruses and germs are linked to AFM, health officials said, including common germs that can cause colds and sore throats, and respiratory infections.
It also could be caused by poliovirus and non-polio enteroviruses, and mosquito-borne viruses such as West Nile or Zika.
There were no cases of AFM reported in Washington state last year. There were two in 2014. Health officials said it’s rare, with fewer than one in a million people developing AFM.
Health officials said there have been more than 50 cases in 24 states across the U.S. so far this year.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
