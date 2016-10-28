Bellingham parents thought their son had a stomachache; now he’s ‘fighting for his life’

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you Pause

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

0:46 Bellingham man set up security cams after his Donald Trump campaign sign was vandalized

2:56 Friends remodel home of Lynden-area family with seriously ill daughter

2:11 Rail safety measures at BP Cherry Point explained

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

0:31 How to check your ballot status

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton