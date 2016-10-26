Whatcom County temporarily halts work on new developments that depend on rural wells

Whatcom County has temporarily stopped accepting and processing new applications and permits for developments that depend on so-called exempt wells in light of an Oct. 6 state Supreme Court ruling against the county.
The court said the county must make sure there was enough available water before issuing permits for such developments in rural areas.
The decision overturned a February 2015 state Court of Appeals ruling, which had favored the county by saying, in effect, that the county did not need stricter rules to regulate water wells on rural properties.
The court sent the case back to the Growth Management Hearings Board for the next steps.
The County Council voted 6-1 late Tuesday, Oct. 25, to enact the emergency moratorium. Council member Barbara Brenner was the no vote, saying the council should consider other options, such as going back to the Supreme Court.
“We have nothing to lose by asking for a reconsideration,” she said.
But other members weren’t swayed, saying the county needed to show it was working on the next steps or control could be taken out of its hands if the Growth Management Hearings Board invalidates its comprehensive plan, which guides planning in the county over 20 years.
The council essentially agreed with county planners that more time was needed to evaluate what they called a surprising decision by the court and to come up with the next steps.
“We have to get that pause. We have to figure something out,” council member Satpal Sidhu said, even as he equated it to picking “which poison you like.”
Next steps of some sort is expected to come back before the council within 60 to 90 days.
Most developers and property owners who spoke to the council before its decision urged them to wait for direction from the Growth Management Hearings Board, adding that they already were frustrated by the year or two of work it takes before they can even apply for a permit.
They also questioned whether there was an emergency that warranted the temporary moratorium.
Background
The legal fight had been working its way through the courts since 2013, from a challenge filed by anti-sprawl group Futurewise and four citizens – Eric Hirst, Laura Leigh Brakke, Wendy Harris and David Stalheim.
That was when the County Council appealed a state Growth Management Hearings Board order that the county do a better job with its land-use rules to protect the supply of water in streams and underground, which in turn affects water that is available for other uses such as salmon habitat.
In its June 2013 ruling, the Hearings Board listed several approaches the county could take, including limiting or denying wells in rural areas in the future.
At issue, according to the board, was that the county had allowed so-called exempt wells – meaning a property owner doesn’t need a water right to draw from such a well as long as fewer than 5,000 gallons of water is taken a day – in stream basins that had been closed to new water rights applications.
Basins were closed to new water rights under a 1985 state rule, called the Nooksack Rule, to protect stream levels and the salmon that live in them.
The county had argued it was meeting a requirement placed on local governments to protect their water resources because the county relied on the state rule, which didn’t apply to exempt wells. The Washington State Department of Ecology agreed with that assessment.
The county said, then, that its comprehensive plan, which guides planning in the county over 20 years, did protect the availability of water as required by the Growth Management Act.
The Supreme Court disagreed with the county’s approach to water allocation.
“This results in the County’s granting building permits for houses and subdivisions to be supplied by a permit-exempt well even if the cumulative effect of exempt wells in a watershed reduces the flow in a water course below the minimum instream flow,” the Supreme Court stated in its majority opinion. “We therefore hold that the County’s comprehensive plan does not satisfy the GMA requirement to protect water availability.”
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments