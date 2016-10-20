Phillips 66 replacing a major tower at Ferndale refinery

Phillips 66 is putting a major piece of equipment at its Ferndale refinery.
A 16-story tower was recently delivered to the refinery and should be in operation sometime in 2017, said Jeff Callender, spokesman at the refinery. The crude distillation tower is replacing the original that was installed in late 1954.
The tower takes heated crude oil and creates different components as it is recaptured at different temperatures. Those components include butane, gasoline, kerosene and diesel.
The tower was brought in by Bigge Crane earlier this month and is now behind the property fence line. Up to 120 contract workers will be on the project during installation. It will take about 70,000 contractor hours to complete, Callender said. The new tower will come online following a planned maintenance turnaround next year.
According to its website, the refinery employs more than 400 people, including contractors.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
