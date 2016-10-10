Bellingham airport evacuated after suspicious suitcase found

A suspicious suitcase left unattended on a sidewalk outside Bellingham International Airport led to a brief evacuation Sunday, Oct. 9 after screeners got a “positive swab for explosives.”
Bellingham police sent a bomb squad to investigate a medium-sized black suitcase that was found in the passenger pick-up area at about 3:30 p.m. About 300 passengers in the airport were evacuated and a bomb robot was used to x-ray the suitcase. It was empty.
Medium size black suitcase on the sidewalk of the passenger pickup area. This is NOT okay for the .1 % of folks who did not know this!— Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) October 9, 2016
After about two hours, the airport resumed normal operations. Passengers were allowed back into the pre-screening and check-in areas, though several flights were delayed.
