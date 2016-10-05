It’s getting tough for first-time homebuyers in Bellingham

1:50 Watch a mock sea rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard at Bellingham SeaFeast Pause

2:11 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in September 2016

2:10 Tour the Granary Building renovation on Bellingham's waterfront

3:22 Watch as Whatcom fire commissioner tells White Rock council he lives in Canada

1:17 Explosion closes Blaine schools

1:04 Zane Burger opens traditional Fairhaven drive-in

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

1:19 See the fire and damage it caused at a Bellingham comics store

1:00 Ride Galbraith Mountain, one of Washington's best mountain bike areas

2:11 Bellingham Railway Museum chronicles history of local railroads