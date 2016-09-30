Everson fire kills three dogs, destroys home, two RVs; cause still under investigation

A fire killed three dogs and destroyed a home and two recreational vehicles on Central Road Friday morning, Sept. 30, officials said.
Crews from Whatcom County Fire District 1 responded to the fire at 2627 Central Road just before 10 a.m., said Chief Mel Blankers. When firefighters arrived, they found the two RVs parked at the end of the 1,500-square-foot modular home.
One of the RVs was engulfed in the blaze, Blankers said; one end of the other and about a third of the home also were on fire.
Firefighters entered the home to search for people, but got word near the end of the search that no one was home, Blankers said. The three dogs were found inside.
Firefighters fought the blaze for about an hour before it was under control. It tore through much of the home’s attic before they arrived, Blankers said.
“It was already compromised, so we couldn’t get a good stop on it so the fire kept moving down the attic,” he said.
North Whatcom Fire & Rescue also helped fight the blaze. Support staff and members of the Red Cross also responded to help the homeowners.
Aside from a few things that were saved from inside, the home was a complete loss, Blankers said. One of the RVs burned down to its frame, and the back end of the other was burned open.
Mitch Nolze, an investigator with the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office, said Friday evening he had not yet estimated the cost of the damage. The cause was still under investigation, he added.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
